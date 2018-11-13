Thursday, November 15th, Garibaldi Grade School will be having an Emergency Preparedness Fair from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the GGS gym. This event is open to the community and all families that attend will be able to start their own “go bag” for emergencies! Feel free to come in and talk with the numerous county agencies that will be there.

Activities will include Art Judging for student drawings to be featured in the 2019 SOS Tillamook community calendar, demos, kit samples, car kit assembly, family plan, plan escape routes and more.