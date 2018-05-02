12th Annual Soup Bowl Fundraiser for Tillamook County Womens Resource Center to be held May 19, Pacific Restaurant

The Tillamook County Womens Resource Center 12th annual Soup Bowl event is scheduled for Saturday May 19th and will be at a new location this year, Pacific Restaurant. There will be a variety of yummy soups, breads, and desserts. Those of you who buy a Soup Bowl Ticket will also get to take home a one-of-a-kind, handmade, and fired kilned soup bowl!

Tickets are now on sale for our 12th Annual Soup Bowl! Please note that tickets are available at our main office, 1902 2nd Street, Tillamook or

online at wrc2018soupbowl.brownpapertickets.com

Tickets are limited so make sure you buy yours early so you don’t miss out!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

