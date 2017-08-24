$100,000 in tourism marketing and promotions grants now available for Tillamook County non-profit organizations and for-profit businesses

Deadline for submission is December 8, 2017.

Download application packet at tillamookcoast.com/grants.

Attend a free tourism grant writing class on October 23.

Tillamook County, Oregon. August 24, 2017 – The Economic Development Council of Tillamook County and Visit Tillamook Coast, the destination marketing organization for Tillamook County, announce today the availability of $100,000 in tourism marketing and promotions grant funding for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. This is the third year in a row that $100,000 in grant funding has been made available to community organizations and businesses involved in tourism.

Application forms can be downloaded at www.tillamookcoast.com/grants. The deadline for submission is December 8, 2017.

Visit Tillamook Coast has partnered with the Small Business Development Center to offer a free tourism grant writing class for those interested in applying for a grant. The class will be held Monday, October 23, from 9am to noon at Tillamook Bay Community College. To register, call 503 842-8222, extension 1100, or online at www.tillamookbaycc.edu and click on the Admissions tab for non-credit courses.

Non-profit and not-for-profit organizations, as well as for-profit businesses involved in tourism activities are eligible for the grants. Up to $10,000 can be awarded for a tourism marketing and promotion project or event. Applicants focusing on shoulder season activities (October through May) are given priority in scoring of their grant.

Non-profits and not-for-profits are awarded 50% after approval of the project, and receive the remaining 50% after satisfactory completion of the project and fulfilling grant reporting requirements. For-profits must first get approval of the project, then are eligible for 50% reimbursement after satisfactory completion of the project and fulfilling grant reporting requirements.

In the last two years, Visit Tillamook Coast has awarded a total of $200,000 in marketing and promotions grants. Projects range from digital marketing campaigns, rack cards, websites and videos to walking maps, event marketing, media campaigns and print advertising.

For more information, call grants administrator Amy Blackburn, or tourism director Nan Devlin at 503 842-2672