𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝟏𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲

𝘗𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘎𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘥𝘪 𝘊𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 10𝘵𝘩 𝘈𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘶𝘯𝘶𝘴𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘨𝘦𝘢𝘳, 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 240,000 𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘶𝘮𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴

The Port of Garibaldi was identified as a location that would make an impact in keeping our oceans cleaner and would help protect marine life. Since installation of the bin in 2009 at the Port, over 240,000 pounds of obsolete equipment has been collected and processed, enabled by the vital four-way partnership. The 10-year milestone will be recognized July 30th at 10 am at the Event Tent site here in Garibaldi, followed by a tour of the Port, and on July 31 at the Covanta Marion Energy-from-Waste facility in Brooks, OR.

The Fishing for Energy partnership, between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and Covanta Corporation has provided removal services at 55 ports in 12 states, collecting nearly 4 million pounds of fishing gear. Gear collected at the Port of Garibaldi is sorted and the non-recyclable material is converted into energy at Covanta Energy locations, such as the Marion Energy from Waste Facility. In total, Fishing for Energy has awarded $3.77 million in grants to over 40 projects in 19 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, generating $1,532,000 in grantee match.

Lost or derelict fishing gear has been identified as one of the major types of debris impacting the marine environment. Every year, marine species become trapped or entangled in lost, abandoned or discarded fishing gear.

The Port welcomes anyone interested to join us for a port tour July 30th at 10 am along with company reps of Covanta, NOAA and NFWF to see the collection bin that helps provide removal services for our commercial and recreational anglers so that they can more easily dispose of gear.

https://www.nfwf.org/fishingforenergy/Pages/home.aspx