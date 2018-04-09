‎News from the Tillamook Bay Community College Small Business Development Center‎ – April, 2018

By Arlene M. Soto, CMA, CGBP, Small Business Development Center Director

Tillamook Bay Community College

It’s an exciting time at the Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) Small Business Development Center (SBDC). New training programs are being developed. Advising is available throughout the county not just in Tillamook. We are working on having a classroom available for interactive video training so in the future classes will be available from a computer terminal anywhere. We are constantly looking for ways to strengthen and support an entrepreneurial culture in Tillamook County.

The SBDC is hosting two more social media classes on April 12th. Details are available in the list below. Special pricing is available for participants who register for both of the social media workshops.

Business planning isn’t just to satisfy a lender or investor, it’s a way for business owners to follow a roadmap toward business success. The SBDC is offering a 4 session business planning course starting April 23rd. This is a chance to learn how to work on your business rather than just in your business.

Remember free, confidential one-on-one advising times are now available in north county and south county by appointment. The next available appointments in north county are Tuesday, April 24th. The next available appointments in south county are Wednesday, May 16th.

Upcoming workshops offered by the SBDC:

4/11/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am How to Start a Business: A Step by Step Guide at TBCC main campus room 102. The cost of this workshop is $20. The best Small Business 101 course you will ever take! Learn how to evaluate your business idea and business planning basics. What are the different forms of ownership you need to consider? Why do businesses succeed? Why do businesses fail? This course is critical for anyone that wants to start and sustain a successful small business.

4/12/18 Thursday 9:00 am – noon Advanced Facebook Marketing at TBCC main campus room 107. The cost for this workshop is $45.

Designed for business owners with established accounts on Facebook, this course will delve deep into powerful new paid (and free) advertising opportunities, including an in-depth look at Facebook’s remarkable new Power Editor tool, which affords advertisers new ways to target advertising.

4/12/18 Thursday 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Instagram—Master Instagram Marketing & Instagram Ads at TBCC main campus room 107. The cost for this workshop is $45.

What will I learn?

Using Instagram stories for your business page

Create an Instagram marketing game plan

Start attracting the RIGHT type of followers on Instagram

Start converting Instagram followers into business leads

Create Instagram ads in a matter of minutes

Learn about Instagram tools for analytics, scheduling and to save time

4/20/18 – 4/21/18 Friday and Saturday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm CCB Training and Exam Prep at TBCC main campus room 103. The cost for this course is $355.

This two-day live class will prepare you for the exam and teach you how to set up your business for success. The registration fee of $355 includes all class sessions, class materials, a copy of the current edition of the Oregon Contractor’s Reference Manual, chapter quizzes, and two 80-question practice exams.

4/23/18 – 6/4/18 Monday 9:00 am – 11:00 am What’s Your Plan: Writing a Compelling Business Plan (4 sessions) at TBCC main campus room 107. The cost for this course is $175.

Participants may be eligible for a rebate of $125 if they complete their business plan by 7/5/18. Looking for a way to be more effective as a business owner? Trying to finance your business? Want to plan for business expansion? Retirement? Selling your business? Your business plan provides a roadmap to business success, helps in raising capital, and provides a way to communicate a business concept. Attendees will use LivePlan, an online business plan template for the class. Access to the template will be available for one month beyond the end of the class to allow time to complete a business plan. In this class you will learn:

What a business plan is

Why a business plan is so important

Who will read your business plan

How to put a business plan together

Resources and much more

4/25/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am How to Start a Business: A Step by Step Guide at TBCC main campus room 102. The cost of this workshop is $20.

The best Small Business 101 course you will ever take! Learn how to evaluate your business idea and business planning basics. What are the different forms of ownership you need to consider? Why do businesses succeed? Why do businesses fail? This course is critical for anyone that wants to start and sustain a successful small business.

5/9/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am How to Start a Business: A Step by Step Guide at TBCC main campus room 102. The cost of this workshop is $20.

The best Small Business 101 course you will ever take! Learn how to evaluate your business idea and business planning basics. What are the different forms of ownership you need to consider? Why do businesses succeed? Why do businesses fail? This course is critical for anyone that wants to start and sustain a successful small business.

5/16/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am Cash is King! Am I Really Making Money in my Business at TBCC main campus room 105. The cost of this workshop is $20.

Cash and profit does not mean the same thing. Every business owner needs to know their break-even point and how to project their future revenue and expenses. You don’t have to be a CPA to understand the finances of your business. Understanding how to use a few common reports and worksheets can make you the financial manager you want to be.

5/23/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am How to Start a Business: A Step by Step Guide at TBCC main campus room 102. The cost of this workshop is $20.

The best Small Business 101 course you will ever take! Learn how to evaluate your business idea and business planning basics. What are the different forms of ownership you need to consider? Why do businesses succeed? Why do businesses fail? This course is critical for anyone that wants to start and sustain a successful small business.

6/6/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am How to Start a Business: A Step by Step Guide at TBCC main campus room 102. The cost of this workshop is $20.

The best Small Business 101 course you will ever take! Learn how to evaluate your business idea and business planning basics. What are the different forms of ownership you need to consider? Why do businesses succeed? Why do businesses fail? This course is critical for anyone that wants to start and sustain a successful small business.

For more information about training programs contact Laura Gruenewald 503-842-8222 x1420 or tillamooksbdc@bizcenter.org. To register visit https://bizcenter.org/centers/tillamook-bay-sbdc/our-classes/.

We hope to see you soon.

Small Business Development Center, 4506 3rd Street, Tillamook

503-842-8222 Ext. 1410; arlenesoto@tillamookbaycc.edu; www.bizcenter.org

Strengthening and supporting an entrepreneurial culture.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)