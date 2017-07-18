Who knew? Impact of Industrial Forestry Presentation July 19 at Tillamook Main Library

Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection (RBCWP) will host Chuck Willer, Director, Coast Range Association on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Tillamook Central Library. This is a free and public event.

Join us for this presentation and discussion about Western Oregon’s private forests and their role in our region’s economy and the impact on public health.

Chuck Willer, Director of the Coast Range Association will provide new information on who owns Western Oregon’s private forests and how that ownership affects management objectives. Mr. Willer will address how industrial forest ownership effects local economies and he will explain Oregon’s private forest property tax system which was transformed during the 1990s. The owners of large forest holdings in Western Oregon play a significant role in the region’s economies, impact public health, and affect the ability of local governments to provide needed services.

When: Wednesday, July 19th, 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Where: Tillamook Central Library, 1716 3rd St, Tillamook

About Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection:

RBCWP is a citizens group that was founded in 2012 in response to the clearcutting and aerial spraying of the Jetty Creek watershed that provides drinking water for the City of Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Our work has expanded to include working with neighboring communities to help protect watersheds all along the North Oregon Coast.

Those of us working with RBCWP want to know that the water we drink and the air we breathe are safe. With that in mind, we encourage all Oregonians to learn more about the status of the watershed that provides their drinking water. This is a matter of public health.

As a citizens group, we invite all to attend our meetings, educational events, and hikes. Please join us in learning about water and air quality issues that affect all of us at the Oregon Coast.

rockawaycitizen.water@gmail.com or call 503-355-2516 Facebook.com/rockawaybeachcitizen

Coast Range Association — www.coastrange.orgDon’t miss this exciting talk. New information with a fresh perspective.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)