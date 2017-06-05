Visit Tillamook Coast awards $100,000 in marketing and promotions grants

Two grant rounds of $50,000 each this fiscal year helps local non-profits and businesses implement tourism projects

Visit Tillamook Coast, Tillamook County’s official tourism organization, announced May 16th that $100,000 in marketing and promotions grants has been awarded in the 2016-2017 fiscal year to non-profit organizations and tourism-related businesses. This is the second year that grant funds have been made available, for total award funding to date of $200,000. With upcoming budget approval for 2017-2018, another $100,000 will be available in the next fiscal year grant round.

In 2015-2016 fiscal year, 17 projects were funded; in the current fiscal year, an additional 18 projects were awarded grant funds. Non-profit and not-for-profit organizations, as well as for-profit businesses, are eligible to apply for projects related to tourism marketing and promotion, such as events, websites, brochures, rack cards, advertising, maps, mobile apps and social media campaigns.

“An important part of our strategic plan is to help tourism-related organizations and businesses improve marketing efforts and programs that will help reach their goals and build revenue,” said Nan Devlin, tourism director for Visit Tillamook Coast. “When they are more successful, communities thrive, and the tourism industry becomes more sustainable.”

Applicants receiving tourism grant funds in the current fiscal year are Tillamook County Quilt Trail, International Police Museum, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, Friends of Netarts Bay/WEBS, Nestucca Valley Community Alliance, Food Roots, Garibaldi Portside Bistro, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Pine Grove Community House, Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, Pacific City Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce, North County Recreation District, Friends of Cape Falcon, and North Coast Land Conservancy.

A public announcement will be made when the 2017-2018 fiscal year grant cycle is open. For more information on grants, call Amy Blackburn, Visit Tillamook Coast grants administrator, at 503 842-2672.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

