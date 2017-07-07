US 101 Construction Update: Manzanita Ave. intersection to close Monday July 10



Construction season continues …



Manzanita Avenue will be closed at its intersection with US 101 next week starting on Monday and ending no later than Friday as the intersection roadway is rebuilt.

A detour route will be designated with signing during the road closure. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer