US 101 Construction Update:  Manzanita Ave. intersection to close Monday July 10

 
Construction season continues …
 
Manzanita Avenue will be closed at its intersection with US 101 next week starting on Monday and ending no later than Friday as the intersection roadway is rebuilt.
A detour route will be designated with signing during the road closure. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area.
