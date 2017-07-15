UPDATED PRESS RELEASE — HWY. 101 at MANZANITA — ROAD CLOSURES

US101: Manzanita Ave. – Neahkahnie Creek (Oregon Coast Highway, mile post 43.00 to 43.34)

Manzanita Avenue will be closed on Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18 to allow the roadway to be paved. Laneda Avenue is scheduled to be closed at its intersection with US101 starting on Monday, July 24 and ending on Friday, July 28 as the intersection roadway is rebuilt. A detour route will be designated with signing during the road closure.

The work consists of replacement of an existing culvert at Neahkahnie Creek with a tunnel structure and enhancement of the stream bed as well as relocating and improving the highway alignment along U.S. 101 near Manzanita. Also, turning lane movements into downtown Manzanita will be enhanced.

The scheduled work includes construction of new roadway alignment. Flaggers may need to occasionally control single lane traffic during construction when work is occurring. Minor delays should be expected when single lane closures are occurring and the public is reminded to drive through the area with caution.

Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2017.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer