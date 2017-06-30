UPDATE: Hwy 101 Culvert Replacement, MP 48, south of Wheeler – PHOTOS

Here are some images from today at approximately 10 a.m. of the Hwy. 101 culvert replacement project that has the highway closed in both directions, from Dan Weber, ODOT’s Transportation Maintenance Manager for Tillamook. After a sinkhole developed on Monday June 26th, causing various complete and partial closures, ODOT’s engineers determined that a culvert separation was the cause for the sinkhole. An emergency repair plan was developed, and a contractor started work on the project on Wednesday evening. Highway 101 was closed in both directions on Wednesday June 28th with a detour using Hwy. 53 and Miami-Foley Road. The Pioneer will be in contact ODOT about the reopening of Highway 101, possibly late tonight (Friday) or Saturday. Watch for updates.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

