*UPDATE* Coast Guard aircrew hoists 3 mariners after vessel runs aground near Boulder Island, Wash.

A Coast Guard Station Bellingham boat crewmember aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium watches as an Station Port Angeles aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter prepares to hoist three mariners near Boulder Island, Wash., Apr. 22, 2017.

The three mariners, who were aboard a 46-foot recreational vessel, climbed onto rocks and were safely hoisted and transported to Paine Field, a small international airport in Everett.

U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Bellingham.

Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles air crewmembers prepare to hoist three mariners near Boulder Island, Wash., Apr. 22, 2017, after their vessel ran aground.

A Coast Guard Station Bellingham boat crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium was underway in the area, witnessed the incident and remained at the location during the hoist as a precautionary measure.

U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Bellingham.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

