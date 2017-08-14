UPDATE: Cause of Fire at Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue Electrical System in Fire Apparatus

PRESS RELEASE, 8/13/07

submitted by Perry Sherbaugh, Fire Chief NBFR

At approximately 0233 hours this morning Nehalem Bay Fire Rescue was dispatched to its substation – Station 11 for a structure fire, which is located at 37115 Hwy. 53, Nehalem. The first arriving fire fighters who normally respond to Station 11 found the apparatus bay significantly involved in fire and were unable to remove the fire apparatus. Within eight minutes, the first engine arrived from the District’s main Station 13. A second alarm was called and Rockaway Beach sent one engine to the scene. Cannon Beach was diverted to Station 13 for District coverage.

The fire was controlled within 30 minutes. A total of 14 fire fighters were on the scene.

The station suffered significant damage. One tender pumper and one fire engine were destroyed. Damages are still being estimated. The district will be working with its insurance company to rebuild the station and replace apparatus as quickly as possible.

The Oregon Fire Marshal’s office assisted with the fire cause investigation. It is believed the fire started with a malfunction in the electrical system of one of the fire apparatus.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

