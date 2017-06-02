Pages Navigation Menu

Tillamook High School – Class of 2017 Graduation & Scholarships

Tillamook High School Class of 2017 – graduation Friday June 2nd at 7 pm,

Tillamook County Fairgrounds – by invitation/tickets only.  There is limited seating at the THS graduation.

THS Class of 2017 Valedictorian – Ryland Pampush

THS Class of 2017 Salutatorian – Seth Rumage

Congratulations to the Tillamook High School Class of 2017, and especially to their parents.

Here are the scholarship awards for the THS Class of 2017:

Abraham Romero Linfield University
Presidential Scholarship
Charity Drive Scholarship
Ryland Pampush Stanford University
Elks Scholarship – local, district and state levels
Fibre Federal Credit Union
Marine Distinguished Award
Kiwanis Scholarship
Kevin Barnes Memorial Scholarship
Charity Drive Scholarship
Katie Sherer Oregon State University
Tillamook County 4-H Scholarship
Geinger Scholarship
Charity Drive Scholarship
TCCA Excellent in Leadership Scholarship
FFA Alumni Scholarship
McKenzie Richards Brigham Young University
PUD Employment for Education
Charity Drive Scholarship
Morgan Queen Tillamook County 4-H Scholarship
Tillamook County 4-H HEART Scholarship
4-H Ice Cream Booth Volunteer Scholarship
Lee Ann Neal Memorial Scholarship
Clayton Wehage Oregon State University
Tillamook County 4-H LivestockLeadership Scholarship
4-H Ice Cream Booth Volunteer Scholarship
Jessie May Riggs
Tilor Hurliman Whitworth University
Brandon Ayala Knights of Columbus
Megan Sisco Tillamook Bay Community College
AAUW/TBCC
Catholic Daughters
TBCC/ First Class Scholar
Charity Drive Scholarship
Jan Colleknon memorial Scholarship
Jacob Berge US Navy
Katie Reeder US Navy
Pedro Flores Oregon State University
THS Alumni
Ford Foundation Scholarship
Alexis Zuercher George Fox University
THS Alumni
Charity Drive Scholarship
Jessie May Riggs
Ryleigh Upton THS Alumni
Anderson De’Armond Scholarship
Charity Drive Scholarship
Jessie May Riggs
Seth Rumage THS Alumni
Charity Drive Scholarship
Erika Llamas Delgado THS  Alumni
Kiwanis Scholarship
Anderson De’Armond
Charity Drive Scholarship
Rotary Scholarship
Jordan Zweifel Pacific University
Kiwanis Scholarship
Kevin Barnes Memorial Scholarship
Charity Drive Scholarship
Odd Fellows
Stan Eckley Memorial Scholarship
Abbie Bell TBCC/ First Class Scholar
Charity Drive Scholarship
Shelby Bingenheimer TBCC/ First Class Scholar
Mia Gibson TBCC/ FCS
Layne Marion TBCC/ FCS
Krystal McCarty TBCC/FCS
FFA Alumni Scholarship
Laurel Monaco TBCC/FCS
Cameron Reeves TBCC/ FCS
Benjamin Springs TBCC/ FCS
FFA Alumni Scholarship
Rhys Sundling TBCC/ FCS
Mark Weir TBCC/ FCS
Jennifer Verdin Dean Steidinger
Charity Drive Scholarship
Saysha Pitchford Anderson De’ Armond
Charity Drive Scholarship
Jessie May Riggs
Nancy Morales Anderson De’Armond
Charity Drive Scholarship
Myah Lea Charity Drive Scholarship
Carolyn Javadi Charity Drive Scholarship
TCCA Excellent in Leadership Scholarship
Max Wiegardt Charity Drive Scholarship
Daisy Mendez Charity Drive Scholarship
ARK Scholarship
Ryley Zerngast Charity Drive Scholarship


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

