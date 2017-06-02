Tillamook High School – Class of 2017 Graduation & Scholarships

Tillamook High School Class of 2017 – graduation Friday June 2nd at 7 pm,

Tillamook County Fairgrounds – by invitation/tickets only. There is limited seating at the THS graduation.

THS Class of 2017 Valedictorian – Ryland Pampush

THS Class of 2017 Salutatorian – Seth Rumage

Congratulations to the Tillamook High School Class of 2017, and especially to their parents.

Here are the scholarship awards for the THS Class of 2017:

Abraham Romero Linfield University Presidential Scholarship Charity Drive Scholarship Ryland Pampush Stanford University Elks Scholarship – local, district and state levels Fibre Federal Credit Union Marine Distinguished Award Kiwanis Scholarship Kevin Barnes Memorial Scholarship Charity Drive Scholarship Katie Sherer Oregon State University Tillamook County 4-H Scholarship Geinger Scholarship Charity Drive Scholarship TCCA Excellent in Leadership Scholarship FFA Alumni Scholarship McKenzie Richards Brigham Young University PUD Employment for Education Charity Drive Scholarship Morgan Queen Tillamook County 4-H Scholarship Tillamook County 4-H HEART Scholarship 4-H Ice Cream Booth Volunteer Scholarship Lee Ann Neal Memorial Scholarship Clayton Wehage Oregon State University Tillamook County 4-H LivestockLeadership Scholarship 4-H Ice Cream Booth Volunteer Scholarship Jessie May Riggs Tilor Hurliman Whitworth University Brandon Ayala Knights of Columbus Megan Sisco Tillamook Bay Community College AAUW/TBCC Catholic Daughters TBCC/ First Class Scholar Charity Drive Scholarship Jan Colleknon memorial Scholarship Jacob Berge US Navy Katie Reeder US Navy Pedro Flores Oregon State University THS Alumni Ford Foundation Scholarship Alexis Zuercher George Fox University THS Alumni Charity Drive Scholarship Jessie May Riggs Ryleigh Upton THS Alumni Anderson De’Armond Scholarship Charity Drive Scholarship Jessie May Riggs Seth Rumage THS Alumni Charity Drive Scholarship Erika Llamas Delgado THS Alumni Kiwanis Scholarship Anderson De’Armond Charity Drive Scholarship Rotary Scholarship Jordan Zweifel Pacific University Kiwanis Scholarship Kevin Barnes Memorial Scholarship Charity Drive Scholarship Odd Fellows Stan Eckley Memorial Scholarship Abbie Bell TBCC/ First Class Scholar Charity Drive Scholarship Shelby Bingenheimer TBCC/ First Class Scholar Mia Gibson TBCC/ FCS Layne Marion TBCC/ FCS Krystal McCarty TBCC/FCS FFA Alumni Scholarship Laurel Monaco TBCC/FCS Cameron Reeves TBCC/ FCS Benjamin Springs TBCC/ FCS FFA Alumni Scholarship Rhys Sundling TBCC/ FCS Mark Weir TBCC/ FCS Jennifer Verdin Dean Steidinger Charity Drive Scholarship Saysha Pitchford Anderson De’ Armond Charity Drive Scholarship Jessie May Riggs Nancy Morales Anderson De’Armond Charity Drive Scholarship Myah Lea Charity Drive Scholarship Carolyn Javadi Charity Drive Scholarship TCCA Excellent in Leadership Scholarship Max Wiegardt Charity Drive Scholarship Daisy Mendez Charity Drive Scholarship ARK Scholarship Ryley Zerngast Charity Drive Scholarship



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

