Tillamook High School – Class of 2017 Graduation & Scholarships

Tillamook High School Class of 2017 – graduation Friday June 2nd at 7 pm,
Tillamook County Fairgrounds – by invitation/tickets only. There is limited seating at the THS graduation.
THS Class of 2017 Valedictorian – Ryland Pampush
THS Class of 2017 Salutatorian – Seth Rumage
Congratulations to the Tillamook High School Class of 2017, and especially to their parents.
Here are the scholarship awards for the THS Class of 2017:
|Abraham Romero
|Linfield University
|Presidential Scholarship
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Ryland Pampush
|Stanford University
|Elks Scholarship – local, district and state levels
|Fibre Federal Credit Union
|Marine Distinguished Award
|Kiwanis Scholarship
|Kevin Barnes Memorial Scholarship
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Katie Sherer
|Oregon State University
|Tillamook County 4-H Scholarship
|Geinger Scholarship
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|TCCA Excellent in Leadership Scholarship
|FFA Alumni Scholarship
|McKenzie Richards
|Brigham Young University
|PUD Employment for Education
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Morgan Queen
|Tillamook County 4-H Scholarship
|Tillamook County 4-H HEART Scholarship
|4-H Ice Cream Booth Volunteer Scholarship
|Lee Ann Neal Memorial Scholarship
|Clayton Wehage
|Oregon State University
|Tillamook County 4-H LivestockLeadership Scholarship
|4-H Ice Cream Booth Volunteer Scholarship
|Jessie May Riggs
|Tilor Hurliman
|Whitworth University
|Brandon Ayala
|Knights of Columbus
|Megan Sisco
|Tillamook Bay Community College
|AAUW/TBCC
|Catholic Daughters
|TBCC/ First Class Scholar
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Jan Colleknon memorial Scholarship
|Jacob Berge
|US Navy
|Katie Reeder
|US Navy
|Pedro Flores
|Oregon State University
|THS Alumni
|Ford Foundation Scholarship
|Alexis Zuercher
|George Fox University
|THS Alumni
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Jessie May Riggs
|Ryleigh Upton
|THS Alumni
|Anderson De’Armond Scholarship
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Jessie May Riggs
|Seth Rumage
|THS Alumni
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Erika Llamas Delgado
|THS Alumni
|Kiwanis Scholarship
|Anderson De’Armond
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Rotary Scholarship
|Jordan Zweifel
|Pacific University
|Kiwanis Scholarship
|Kevin Barnes Memorial Scholarship
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Odd Fellows
|Stan Eckley Memorial Scholarship
|Abbie Bell
|TBCC/ First Class Scholar
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Shelby Bingenheimer
|TBCC/ First Class Scholar
|Mia Gibson
|TBCC/ FCS
|Layne Marion
|TBCC/ FCS
|Krystal McCarty
|TBCC/FCS
|FFA Alumni Scholarship
|Laurel Monaco
|TBCC/FCS
|Cameron Reeves
|TBCC/ FCS
|Benjamin Springs
|TBCC/ FCS
|FFA Alumni Scholarship
|Rhys Sundling
|TBCC/ FCS
|Mark Weir
|TBCC/ FCS
|Jennifer Verdin
|Dean Steidinger
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Saysha Pitchford
|Anderson De’ Armond
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Jessie May Riggs
|Nancy Morales
|Anderson De’Armond
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Myah Lea
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Carolyn Javadi
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|TCCA Excellent in Leadership Scholarship
|Max Wiegardt
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|Daisy Mendez
|Charity Drive Scholarship
|ARK Scholarship
|Ryley Zerngast
|Charity Drive Scholarship
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer