Tillamook County Fair – Day #1 – Wednesday August 9

The first day of the Tillamook County Fair – Wednesday August 9th.

The last hurrah for the Huckleberry Health Fair after 35 years.  Last chance to visit today, Thursday August 10th from 10 am to 3 pm.

Fair-goers visit with a variety of health and wellness providers at the Huckleberry Health Fair.

 

4H showmanship – in the hog arena.
Prize winning entries …

 

Locash – last night’s entertainment. TONIGHT at 8 pm it’s Grand Funk Railroad.

 

 

 

 

 

 


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

