Tillamook County Fair – Day #1 – Wednesday August 9

The first day of the Tillamook County Fair – Wednesday August 9th.

The last hurrah for the Huckleberry Health Fair after 35 years. Last chance to visit today, Thursday August 10th from 10 am to 3 pm.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 13 times, 5 visits today)