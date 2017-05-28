Tillamook Bay Watershed Council Speaker, The Life In the River, May 30th

At the TBWC’s last meeting on Tillamook High School students shared a number of science projects relating to watershed health. The presentations were scientifically impressive, many of them pointed to potential improvements in local industry practices ands profits. Here is a recap:

Clair Thomas introduced the students and their 2017 science projects relating to watershed health:

• Claire Bradley and Anna Mattson on “Measuring Oyster Growth in Response to the Addition of Salt Evaporates Using Fluorescing Stains”

• Sam Adams on “The Effects of Changing Ocean Acidity on Calcium and Magnesium Dissolved in Netarts Bay”

• Austin Weeks on the “Potential Geoduck Habitat in Netarts Bay”

• Dillon Pierce on “The Use of Biochar to Remove Sulfur Gasses From a Biogas Digester”

• Celeste Stout on “The Effect of Rainfall on Holden Creek Flooding”

• Ben Springs on the “Effect of Large Woody Debris in Mill Creek on Salmon Spawning and Rearing Habitat” 1. Claire Bradley and Anna Mattson were curious whether byproducts from the processing of Netarts Bay salt by Jacobsen Salt could improve the growth of oyster spat in the Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery. They designed a study that measured lypoproteins and calcium in the baby oysters as they were exposed to calcium and magnesium sulfates (the byproducts). They found a direct correlation between the byproduct and increased oyster growth. Their findings may assist the hatchery in maintaining optimum water chemistry to maximize growth. 2. Sam Adams could not be present, so instructor Thomas shared a brief overview of Sam’s study. Sam found that there was significant buffering capacity of calcium and magnesium on the acidity of saltwater—a major issue considering the increasing problem of ocean acidification. Sam’s study showed that acidification can be mitigated using these natural chemicals, and Clair reported that the results have spurred on further study at OSU.