Take the High Ground Challenge!

… By June 24th and join us for an Emergency Prep Fair, see details below. Critical to any Emergency Preparedness Plan: Get to high ground, then know your nearest assembly site
Once the shaking begins you have 15 minutes to get to high ground (green on map!) “Run like hell! Time is critical!” says Dr. Jonathan Allan, DOGAMI.
After you have reached high ground, you should walk to your assembly site.
Get outside and enjoy Memorial Day Weekend by finding your route to high ground.
Envision the moments after the earthquake, those first few minutes are critical. Steps: 1. Go to the website EVCNB.org to find out where your safe zones are. Or, look at the Tsunami Evacuation Map to find your safe zones (green areas) and assembly sites. Pick a tsunami evacuation route from your home – or if you live in a safe zone, from places you frequently visit.
Envision your path…Learn, Prepare, Practice, Conquer 2. Time yourself. How long does it take to (a) to reach high ground (green on map), and also (b) reach an Assembly site (A on map). The goal is under 10 minutes after the earth stops shaking. Walk evacuation routes with your family. And ask friends & neighbors to join you.
…. Be sure to take your Go-Bag! (Learn about go-bags at EVCNB.org.)3. Help collect important safety data – complete the “I found my way!” form –paper versionor at link: bit.ly/EVC_HG.
Your Neighbors and Friends Developing a Culture of Preparedness Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay
Submit your form by June 24 and be eligible for a drawing to win a stocked Go-Bag for two and Water Filtration system.