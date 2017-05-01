Sweet tooth? The Tillamook Coast has you covered

Have a sugary craving you can’t kick? Need something sweet after dinner on the Tillamook Coast? Stop by one of these sweet-treat shops for a sugarcoated dessert.

Manzanita Sweets

Manzanita Sweets is worth the stop on Laneda Avenue.

While strolling Manzanita’s Laneda Avenue, stop by Manzanita Sweets. Stocked with jar candy, specialty chocolates, salt water taffy, and nostalgic candy, there’s sure to be something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Several local candy makers’ products are featured in the shop including McFadden’s Fabulous Fudge (Rockaway Beach) and Posh Sweets (Tillamook.)

Buttercup Ice Creams & Chowders

Buttercup serves up unique flavors of ice cream using local ingredients.

Gourmet ice creams and chowders are served up at this small shop in Nehalem. The menu changes monthly, but past ice cream flavors include: Sour Cream Strawberry Rhubarb on a poppy seed cone, and Chocolate Coconut Tahini (vegan!) on a vegan/gluten-free cone. Or try their semifreddo: Italian-style frozen mouse. And another bonus, all the ice cream flavors at Buttercup are gluten-free!

All of the ice creams at Buttercup are gluten-free!

Tillamook Creamery

Stop by the Tillamook Creamery’s Temporary Visitor Center and get a scoop of Tillamook ice cream.

Until the new Tillamook Creamery Visitors Center opens in the summer of 2018, visitors can still get a scoop of every Tillamook ice cream flavor from the ice cream counter at the Temporary Visitors Center. Udderly Chocolate anyone?

Yo Time

Create your own frozen treat at Yo Time in Tillamook.

Grab a dish and fill it up at Tillamook’s self-serve frozen yogurt shop: Yo Time. Customers can choose from 10 monthly flavors that may include: Dutch Chocolate, Banana Flambé Gelato, Cake Batter, and non-dairy chocolate and vanilla. Finish off your creation with toppings and pay by the ounce.

Don’t forget to add toppings!

SaraSotas

SaraSotas creates custom cakes, and sells fresh baked goodies.

Hosting a special event on the Tillamook Coast? Consider ordering a cake from SaraSotas in Tillamook. Just need a sweet pick-me-up? Scones and cookies are baked fresh everyday.

