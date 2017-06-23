Summer Launches with Weekend FULL of events and activities from County Border to Border

By Laura Swanson, Editor Tillamook County Pioneer

Tillamook County greeted summer with blue skies and sunshine, which are forecast for the upcoming weekend with highs of 70-80 degrees. Welcome summer this weekend with an event lineup that has something for everyone – from the iconic 60th version of the June Dairy Parade in Tillamook to the grand re-opening of the Kiawanda Community Center’s new Faye Jensen Hall in Pacific City to the 20th anniversary of the North County Recreation District (NCRD) in Nehalem.

A ceremonial part of the Dairy Festival is the rose planting by the Royal Rosarians at the Tillamook Pioneer Museum before the Dairy Parade at 10 am on Saturday June 24th. This year, a rose will be planted in memory of the Tillamook County Pioneer’s founder LeeAnn Neal.

This weekend is full of celebrations and special events:

Friday, June 23rd

Rockaway Beach Pirates Festival – Visitors Center Ribbon-Cutting – kick-off for Pirates Festival – 4 pm

Tillamook County Rodeo – 6 pm (gates open at 3 pm)

Saturday, June 24th

10 am – Noon – Preparedness Info Fair, Nehalem, Public Works Community Room

11 am – 2 pm – North County Recreation District 20th anniversary – FREE swimming, activities, tours, games, BBQ, Music; program at 12:15 pm

Noon – 9:30 pm – Pirates Festival, Rockaway Beach

Tillamook’s June Dairy Festival

8 am – YMCA Milk Run

10 am – Royal Rosarian’s Rose-Planting Ceremony at Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

11 am – Dairy Parade – NOTE: ROUTE CHANGE!



See map … Start from 11th and Main – going NORTH on Main

Noon – 4 pm – Festival events throughout downtown

6 pm – Tillamook County Rodeo

6 pm – Kiawanda Community Center Grand Re-Opening, Caribbean Night Dinner w/Music

Other activities –

Manzanita Beach Microplastics Beach Cleanup – June 24 – 27 – contact microplasticfreekate@gmail.com

June 24th – Earth-Friendly Gardening at Alder Creek Farm, 10 am – Noon

Nedonna Marsh Walk, North Rockaway 10 am – Noon

Register at explorenaturetillamookcoast.com

For MORE events/activities, details, see Pioneer EVENTS tab or go to tillamookliving.com/events.



