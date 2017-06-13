Summer Greetings from the Tillamook Forest Center

Tillamook Coast Activities for Families with Disabilities
ADA access, fun adventures along the Tillamook Coast A mile-long... Read more →
There is always something fun to do in summer at the Tillamook Forest Center. Don’t miss a new art exhibit, Ravage & Recovery, featuring forest paintings, as well as paintings on conch mushrooms and a cross-cut saw by Tillamook County-native Bud Johansen on display through September 4.
Get a hug from Smokey Bear and explore the Connections with Wildlife traveling exhibit, on loan from the Oregon Hunters Association, during the 11th annual Return from the Burn event August 18-20. As always, our interpretive naturalists will lead interpretive programs for all ages regularly throughout the summer. Visit http://www.tillamookforestcenter.com/events_05.html for more details and specific program information or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tillamookforestcenteroregon to receive fun forest updates.
Luke Wahl
Lead Interpreter/Educator
Tillamook Forest Center
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer