Summer Greetings from the Tillamook Forest Center

There is always something fun to do in summer at the Tillamook Forest Center. Don’t miss a new art exhibit, Ravage & Recovery, featuring forest paintings, as well as paintings on conch mushrooms and a cross-cut saw by Tillamook County-native Bud Johansen on display through September 4.

Get a hug from Smokey Bear and explore the Connections with Wildlife traveling exhibit, on loan from the Oregon Hunters Association, during the 11th annual Return from the Burn event August 18-20. As always, our interpretive naturalists will lead interpretive programs for all ages regularly throughout the summer. Visit http://www.tillamookforestcenter.com/events_05.html for more details and specific program information or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tillamookforestcenteroregon to receive fun forest updates.

Luke Wahl

Lead Interpreter/Educator

Tillamook Forest Center

www.tillamookforestcenter.org



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

