State Track Meet – Results – NKN and Nestucca

During the OSAA State Track meet on Friday May 19th, 2A Neah-Kah-Nie and Nestucca athletes had success.

Katie Clifford, Neah-Kah-Nie, 6th place, 100m, 13.22 and 4th place, 200m, 27.23

Greg Elligsen, Neah-Kah-Nie, 3rd place Boys 400m, 52.04

Jaykala Jackson, Nestucca, 2nd place 100m hurdles, 16.56

Tea Chatelain, Nestucca, 3rd place 800 m, 2:23



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

