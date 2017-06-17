Sewing & Quilting Programs Offered for Youth

The OSU Extension Service in Tillamook will be offering two programs for youth interested in learning to sew or quilt this summer. Participants will complete a project that can be entered in the Tillamook County Fair.

The Quilting Workshop will be held Thursday afternoons, 3:30-5:30 pm from June 29 to July 27 (five days) at the Latimer Quilt & Textile Center. This program is for youth who have completed 4th grade or higher. The instructor will be Pam Abrams, 4-H sewing leader and quilter.

Sew Much Fun day camp will be held July 3rd & July 5th through 7th, 9 am-noon at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook. Beginning sewers who have completed 4th grade or higher will learn to use a sewing machine and make several simple sewing projects, including fleece pants and a pillow. Instructors are Nancy Kershaw and Phyllis Holmes, assisted by 4-H teens.

All supplies and sewing machines will be provided for participants in both programs. The cost for each program is $45 which includes instruction, supplies, and accident insurance. Youth not currently enrolled in 4-H will need to complete the 4-H enrollment and pay the 4-H enrollment fee to participate.

Contact the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook, 503-842-3433 or check online http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook/ for more information. Online registration is at http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H. Pre-registration is required. Financial need scholarships are available upon request. Registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis until the programs are full.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

