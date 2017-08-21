Senator Ron Wyden Town Hall in Manzanita August 25

Senator Ron Wyden will be at Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita on Friday August 25 at 2 pm. When elected to the U.S. Senate, Senator Ron Wyden pledged to hold at least one public town meeting in each of Oregon’s 36 counties each year. Keeping that promise since 1996, Senator Wyden has held more than 800 town hall meetings across the state.

Wyden serves on the Committees on Finance, Budget, Intelligence, and Energy and Natural Resources. He is ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee and the ranking Democrat on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.





Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

