Science on the Grill with ODFW Marine Reserves Program June 27

Science on the Grill, June 27th 2017, 12 – 3 pm, Garibaldi (near the boat launch).

Enjoy an afternoon of free BBQ with a side of science! The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Reserves Program is hosting a BBQ for fishers and interested community members to share some results of our Spring 2017 marine research, let people know about upcoming Fall 2017 fieldwork, provide information about how to volunteer / get involved with our science, and be available to answer any general questions about marine science and the reserves. Bring the family and any marine science questions you have – ODFW biologists will be on hand to answer them!

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer