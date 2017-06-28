Rockaway Six by Six Photo Exhibit Opening Reception Today – June 28th, 6 pm

Brickyard Farms: the spot for fresh veggies and garden delights
When Shannon and Cole Michaelis saw that Don’s Waterfall Farm... Read more →
ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION
Opening Reception
Wednesday, June 28th, 6-8pm
Free Admission
Refreshments by Chef Judi and friends of SIX BY SIX
Live music by N.E. DayNow
Address: 19485 Hwy 101 (south Rockaway between Washington and Minnehaha on the East side)
It’s time to celebrate Rockaway Beach and share some amazing photography from our best and up-and-coming local photographers. ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX is a curated pop-up Gallery Photography Exhibition that will be taking place in Rockaway Beach opening on June 28th with a public reception from 6-8pm. Live music from N.E. DayNow from 6-7m and light refreshments will be served. Free admission. A portion of Gallery sales will be donated to Meals for Seniors in Rockaway Beach.
This exhibition is conceived and curated by RECREATENOW, a Rockaway Beach-based Brand and Creative Consultancy serving modern business and the arts and cultural community in Tillamook County.
FEATURED PHOTOGARPHERS:
Mike Arseneault
Don Best
Rodney Dahl
Lani High
Dave Po
Steve Weissenfluh
Plus Six more images from:
Carolyn Walters
Mary Dillon
Visit our Facebook Group for Photographer Bios and Gallery Hours.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/RockawayBeachSixBySixPhotoExhibition/
