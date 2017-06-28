Rockaway Six by Six Photo Exhibit Opening Reception Today – June 28th, 6 pm

ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION

Opening Reception

Wednesday, June 28th, 6-8pm

Free Admission

Refreshments by Chef Judi and friends of SIX BY SIX

Live music by N.E. DayNow

Address: 19485 Hwy 101 (south Rockaway between Washington and Minnehaha on the East side)

It’s time to celebrate Rockaway Beach and share some amazing photography from our best and up-and-coming local photographers. ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX is a curated pop-up Gallery Photography Exhibition that will be taking place in Rockaway Beach opening on June 28th with a public reception from 6-8pm. Live music from N.E. DayNow from 6-7m and light refreshments will be served. Free admission. A portion of Gallery sales will be donated to Meals for Seniors in Rockaway Beach.

This exhibition is conceived and curated by RECREATENOW, a Rockaway Beach-based Brand and Creative Consultancy serving modern business and the arts and cultural community in Tillamook County.

FEATURED PHOTOGARPHERS:

Mike Arseneault

Don Best

Rodney Dahl

Lani High

Dave Po

Steve Weissenfluh

Plus Six more images from:

Carolyn Walters

Mary Dillon

Visit our Facebook Group for Photographer Bios and Gallery Hours.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/RockawayBeachSixBySixPhotoExhibition/



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

