Road Improvements May Limit Willamette Valley Access

Salem, Ore. — Road improvements will limit road access in a few areas around the Willamette Valley this spring and summer. Visitors may encounter short delays with some restricted road access.

Work will include the replacement and installation of new culverts on Siuslaw River Road, west of the entrance to Clay Creek Campground outside of Eugene. The road will be inaccessible between milepost 17.0 and milepost 18.0 from July 6 thru September 2. An alternate route to the campground entrance using Alma and Wolf Creek Roads will be available.

Several culverts are scheduled to be replaced on the Bible Creek Access Road, 11 miles from northwest of Willamina and 13 miles west of Beaver. From approximately May thru August, access will be limited from milepost 1.0 to milepost 3.7.

Culvert replacements are also planned for a section of the North Fork Access Road approximately 4.5 miles South of Harlan and approx. 8 miles Northwest of Alsea between milepost 0.0 and milepost 9.0. Construction dates are pending.

A realignment of Grimes Road will limit access near the intersection with Ferguson Road which is about 9 miles west of Junction City and about 6 miles northwest of Cheshire. Construction is anticipated to begin in early July.

For specific information about travel restrictions, contact the Northwest Oregon District Office at (503) 375-5646.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

