Ribbon cutting at Rockaway Beach’s Remodeled Caboose June 23rd

The Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce would like to give a special thanks to the Port of Tillamook Bay for their continued partnership, sponsoring the Chamber, and allowing us to achieve the goals of the grant.

The improvements made for the project were done as a result of a grant awarded by the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners and generous donations. Grant funds were through a transient lodging tax (TLT) grant. The grant allowed us to improve safety, re-roof, and repaint the caboose. It will last for many years to come.

By updating the exterior of the Historic Caboose the local 60-year-old Chamber of Commerce volunteers to keep providing information to thousands of visitors a year. Information that is distributed from the Historic Caboose comes form local and state agencies to better educate visitors of our area as well as all other areas of Tillamook County.

The Rockaway Beach Visitors Information Center Historic Caboose is a local landmark strategically placed along Hwy 101 in the middle of the downtown corridor. It offers sought after information, so that every visitor will leave informed of the wonderful opportunities available throughout Rockaway Beach and the surrounding cities. Come visit the caboose to find a treasure trove of literature, maps about attractions, and services countywide. Information Center materials include; natural recourses, parks, historical landmarks, trails, community events, as well as serving the local businesses. We help to maintain the local economy by placing added emphasis on local services, businesses, and points of interest in the area that the visitor wants to see when they enjoy our coast.

The Chamber would like to say a special THANK YOU, for support of this project to; Tillamook County Commissioners, Port of Tillamook Bay, Tillamook County Tourism Advisory Committee and Economic Development Council, Divinci Roofing, Brown Roofing, Carlson Roofing, Rosenbergs Builders Supply, and Sherwin Williams

