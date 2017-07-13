Pages Navigation Menu

Resort Drive in South Tillamook County is Reopen–Again!

By April Bailey

Resort Drive has reopened. It now sports almost continuous, newly painted lines. The lines in front of the Riverview Lodge are still not complete, but access to Pacific City is now available from this route.

 


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

