Ready, set, go! It’s fun run season on the Tillamook Coast

On a recent evening, I was running on the treadmill at the Tillamook YMCA and, at the end of my session, the gentlemen next to me took note of my workout.

“It’s that time of year, isn’t it?” he said in my direction.

I nodded in agreement: the fun run season is almost upon us.

On the Tillamook Coast, Run Tillamook is a series of fun runs that allows racers to earn points based on how many races they participate in and on how well one competes. Events consist of beach runs, road races, all terrain, and challenge courses.

So for all those runners/walkers out there, mark your calendars and get ready to race!

Pacific City Trail Run April 9, 10 a.m. Cloverdale

Formally known as the Tillamook Burn Trail Run, this race is a six mile course featuring “lung busting hills and eye-watering downhills.” Tent camping at the start/finish line is free to all participants. Overall and age division awards, as well as food will be given. Register online or starting at 8:30 a.m. the day of the race. Run begins at 10 a.m. Cost $40.*

Splash N Dash April 22, 10 a.m. Tillamook

The annual Splash N Dash run is a fundraiser for the improvement and maintenance of Bud’s Community Fitness Trail located around Tillamook Junior High School. This year, the race will be hosted at the school and the course will go along part of the trail. The 10k race begins at 10 a.m., followed by the 5k at 10:30 a.m., and the Kids quarter-mile run at 11 a.m. The race is chip-times and features music, awards, and snacks. Register online, or day of starting at 8:30 a.m. Cost $30.*

YMCA Milk Run June 24, 8 a.m. Tillamook

Before enjoying the Tillamook June Dairy Parade and Tillamook County Rodeo, get your exercise in and sign up for the Milk Run hosted by the Tillamook YMCA. Part of the proceeds benefit the YMCA. The 2-mile, 5k, and 10k all begin at 8 a.m., while the Kids Challenge Course begins at 9:30 a.m. Register online or day of. Cost: Kids Challenge $10, all other races $30.*

NCRD Manzanita Beach Walk/Run July 22, 9 a.m. Manzanita

Finishing photos for the North County Recreation District Manzanita Beach Walk/Run are picturesque as runners end their adventure where Neahkahnie Mountain meets the sand. The race starts in downtown Manzanita and ends on the beach. Snacks and awards will be given at the finish line. Register online or day of. The Kid’s mile run begins at 9:00, followed by the 10k run at 9:05, 5k walk at 9:10, and 5k run at 9:15. Cost is $18 for Kids mile run, $36 for all others. *

Pacific City Beach Challenge July 30, 9 a.m. Pacific City

The Pacific City Beach Challenge is a true beach run: out and back on the Tillamook Coast sand. All funds from the race support the Nestucca Valley Early Learning Center in Hebo. Starting at the Pelican Pub and Brewery, runners will receive complimentary Pelican Root Beer or Beer when they finish, along with award and snacks. Free Tech shirts are included in the price of registration. Kids half-mile run begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by the 10k run and 5k run/walk at 9:15 a.m. Kids half-mile run is $15, all other races are $25.* Register online or day of.

Tillamook Bay Run August 12, 10 a.m. Bay Ocean Spit (Tillamook/Cape Meares)

Have you heard the tales of Bay Ocean? The Tillamook Coast town that fell into the sea. Visit the former town site and run through a piece of history at the Tillamook Bay Run. The course takes runners down the Bay Ocean Spit through gravel, sand, hills and flats: a true all-terrain race. Music, awards, food and local beer (Schooner clam chowder and Pelican Microbrew) are all found at the finish. And as a bonus, cash prizes will be awarded to the overall winners of the 10k! Tech shirts are included in the price of registration. Both the 5k and 10k will begin at 10:00 a.m. and cost $30.* Sign up online or in person the day of the event.

The Ultimook Race September 2, Tillamook

This race is not just for the high school runners! Experience the fun for yourself in the open 5k race. Hosted at Tillamook’s Hydrangea Ranch, runners will race amongst the flowers, across the Kilchis River, around a corn maze, and of course, through the famous mud pit. Make sure to tie your shoelaces tight for this race or the mud may claim them! Register for the open race the day of. Times and prices to be announced closer to the event. Visit the race online for additional details and to learn more about the Ultimook Running camps.

The Run Tillamook Series also features the Warrior Love run, hosted in Nehalem, and the Three Capes Relay, which begins in Cape Meares. Both races are typically held in February.

*Prices are subject to increase.

