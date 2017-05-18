Port of Garibaldi to unveil new information booth May 22th at 1 pm



Join us for the official dedication of an information booth at the Port of Garibaldi on Monday May 22nd at 1 pm. The Port of Garibaldi is working with local and state agencies to better educate visitors to the area as well as about other areas of Tillamook County. This will also offer sufficient information that no visitor as well as boater should leave uninformed of the vast range of opportunities available throughout the City of Garibaldi and the surrounding cities. This information booth will carry general Tourism Program literature and maps about attractions and services countywide. This will include county parks, bike trails, community events, etc. The booth will serve to help maintain diversity by placing added emphasis on local services and points of interest of the area. The information booth was funded by a transient lodging tax (TLT) grant.

Please RVSP by email to info@portofgaribaldi.org or call the port office at 503/322-3292.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

