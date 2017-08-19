POEM: The Calendar Family

Ocean isn’t all that glistens in Rockaway Beach
Family’s gem and jewelry shop glows with upbeat energy Rockaway... Read more →
Editor’s Note: Here is Virginia Prowell’s reference to August as “THE STEP CHILD”
By Virginia Prowell (8-1-2015)
Introducing the Calendar family
Best known for their size and longevity,
Each of them is renowned for a special day
Except for one who has been neglected this way
Jan is famous for her big celebration,
Bringing in the New Year for all the nations.
Feb has cupid to mark the day when love is in the air
Hundreds of valentines and candy make a big flair.
Doubly blessed is March as spring is ushered in
And happy St. Patrick’s day is an Irishman’s win
April dances in with showers and beautiful flowers,
Easter’s blessings, sounds of bells in Church towers.
May Day, dance around a pole, make baskets of flowers
And praise our Mothers on their special day of honors.
June, summer begins along with her many celebrations
Wedding Bells, Father’s day, Flag Day, and graduation.
Marking the birth of our nation with a colorful flair
On July 4th, tremendous fireworks blast into the air
Not special, not grand, nothing of extravagance
Step child August makes his unheralded appearance.
September marches in a Labor Day parade
Autumn begins and the school bell calls each grade.
October twelve we remember Christopher Columbus
And on the thirty-first it’s Halloween and hocus pocus
Our War Veterans are honored on November eleventh
Thanksgiving is Thursday, not the first, but the fourth.
December brings winter and the North winds blow
On the 25th, Christmas decorations and lights aglow.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer