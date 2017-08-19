POEM: The Calendar Family

Editor’s Note: Here is Virginia Prowell’s reference to August as “THE STEP CHILD”

By Virginia Prowell (8-1-2015)



Introducing the Calendar family

Best known for their size and longevity,



Each of them is renowned for a special day

Except for one who has been neglected this way



Jan is famous for her big celebration,

Bringing in the New Year for all the nations.



Feb has cupid to mark the day when love is in the air

Hundreds of valentines and candy make a big flair.



Doubly blessed is March as spring is ushered in

And happy St. Patrick’s day is an Irishman’s win



April dances in with showers and beautiful flowers,

Easter’s blessings, sounds of bells in Church towers.



May Day, dance around a pole, make baskets of flowers

And praise our Mothers on their special day of honors.



June, summer begins along with her many celebrations

Wedding Bells, Father’s day, Flag Day, and graduation.



Marking the birth of our nation with a colorful flair

On July 4th, tremendous fireworks blast into the air



Not special, not grand, nothing of extravagance

Step child August makes his unheralded appearance.



September marches in a Labor Day parade

Autumn begins and the school bell calls each grade.



October twelve we remember Christopher Columbus

And on the thirty-first it’s Halloween and hocus pocus



Our War Veterans are honored on November eleventh

Thanksgiving is Thursday, not the first, but the fourth.



December brings winter and the North winds blow

On the 25th, Christmas decorations and lights aglow.





