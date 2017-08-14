Oregon State University Extension Service, Tillamook County to be closed Monday August 21 for Solar Eclipse

The OSU Extension Service, Tillamook County will be closed on Monday, August 21, 2017 and all programs will be canceled. We are heeding the warning from our local first responders and doing our part to keep people safe. OSU Extension is a non-essential service and feel that we would better serve our community by keeping our employees and volunteers off the roads. We will be open Tuesday, August 22 at 8:00 am, to check in 4-H State Fair foods and horticulture exhibits. Exhibits will be accepted until 11:00 am. Thank you for your understanding.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)