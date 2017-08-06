Oregon Dept. of Forestry Fire Update – Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017

Indian Lake Fire

Fire crews worked through the night to fight the Indian Lake fire burning 25 miles southeast of Pendleton. The fire is approximately 120 acres in size and 55% contained. Private lands, as well as Bureau of Indian Affairs lands and Wallowa-Whitman National Forest lands are affected. The fire is human caused, the specific cause is under investigation.

Yesterday’s initial attack response was an interagency effort, including engines, tenders, dozers, and hand crews; as well as five Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), two Large Air Tankers, one helicopter and an air attack. A Type 3 interagency organization is being assembled to manage this incident. Firefighters will continue building and improving control lines today.

There are no road closures or evacuation orders, but the public is encouraged to avoid the area.

Bear Butte Fire

The Bear Butte Fire reported yesterday afternoon is currently mapped at 500 acres and 10% contained. The fire is burning along the Anthony Lakes Highway (National Forest Road 73) approximately 12 miles east of North Powder. Forest Service Road 73 has been closed. The Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, Anthony Lakes Campground, and cabins in the immediate area have been evacuated by the Baker County Sherriff’s Office. The public is encouraged to avoid the area. An Interagency Type 3 Team took command of the fire today. Due to the growing complexity of the Bear Butte Fire, an additional Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered to manage the fire beginning on Sunday, at which point they will relieve the Type 3 Team.

Cause is under investigation.

Firefighters are mopping up fire in Walker Range Fire Patrol

The Pipeline Fire started late Thursday afternoon near the community of Crescent in northern Klamath County on land protected by Walker Range Fire Patrol, including part of the Gilchrist State Forest. The fire had threatened a significant number of residences, commercial property and outbuildings before being contained at approximately 30 acres. Firefighters continued strengthening firelines and mopping-up heat in the fire’s interior Thursday night, this work continued yesterday and today.

Firefighters from Walker Range Fire Patrol, ODF, USFS, private contractors, and local community members responded to the fire as well as a deputy from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Engines from Walker Range, ODF’s Central Oregon and Klamath-Lake districts and Deschutes National Forest, hand crews, two water tenders, multiple dozers, two ODF severity helicopters, two heavy air tankers, and two Single Engine Air Tankers were all engaged on the fire.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Whitewater Fire

The Whitewater Fire is burning in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness and adjacent forest lands, approximately 13 miles east of Detroit, Oregon.

The fire grew to 5,000 acres yesterday, crossing the upper end of the Breitenbush drainage on the northern flank of the fire.

Fire managers expect another day of active fire behavior, with high potential for spotting across ridgelines on the fire’s northern and southern flanks.

Starting today, amphibious “Scooper Planes” will be operating on Detroit Lake to supply water to fires in the area. Portions of the lake will be closed during these operations.

There are no road closures, but The Willamette National Forest has closed all trail access points into Jefferson Park, including an 11-mile stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail.

The following road and trail closures are currently in effect:

● Whitewater Trail #3429 is closed from its origin to the junction with the Pacific Crest Trail #2000.

● Cheat Creek Trail #3441 is closed from its origin to the junction with the Triangulation Trail #3373.

● Triangulation Trail #3373 is closed from its junction with trail #3374 (near Triangulation Peak) to the terminus at Whitewater Trail #3429.

● Crag Trail #3364 from its origin to the terminus at the Triangulation Trail #3373.

● Pacific Crest Trail (#2000) North of Woodpecker Trail (#3442) to Breitenbush Lake.

● South Breitenbush Trail (#3375) East of Bear Point Trail (#3342) up to the PCT (#2000).

● Forest Service Road 2243, Whitewater Rd. (at Highway 22) is closed to avoid conflicts with fire traffic.

