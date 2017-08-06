Oregon Dept. of Forestry Fire Update – Aug. 6, 2017

Clark’s Creek Fire

Fire crews from ODF, Elgin Fire Department and the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest responded to the Clarks Creek Fire, 7 miles southeast of Elgin last night. The fire is burning on ODF protected lands in grass and open pine stands. No structures are threatened at this time. As of this morning, the estimated size of the fire is approximately 150 acres and is 80% lined with 10% containment. There are no road closures at this time, but the public is encouraged to avoid the area to allow for safe firefighting operations.

Indian Lake Fire

Fire crews are working to contain the Indian Lake fire, burning 25 miles southeast of Pendleton. The fire is approximately 220 acres in size and is 55% contained. Private lands, as well as Bureau of Indian Affairs lands and Wallowa-Whitman National Forest lands are affected. The fire is human caused, the specific cause is under investigation.

A Type 3 interagency organization is managing this incident. Firefighters will continue building and improving control lines today.

There are no road closures or evacuation orders, but the public is encouraged to avoid the area.





Bear Butte Fire

The Bear Butte Fire reported Friday afternoon is currently mapped at approximately 500 acres and 10% contained. The fire is burning along the Anthony Lakes Highway (National Forest Road 73) approximately 12 miles east of North Powder. Forest Service Road 73 remains closed. The Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, Anthony Lakes Campground, and cabins in the immediate area have been evacuated by the Baker County Sherriff’s Office. The public is encouraged to avoid the area. NW Team 9, a Type 2 Incident Management Team is currently managing the fire.

Cause is under investigation.



Whitewater Fire

The Whitewater Fire is burning in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness and adjacent forest lands, approximately 13 miles east of Detroit, Oregon.

The fire grew to 5,421 acres yesterday and grew nominally in the past few days. In the northern portion, the fire advanced into the headwaters of the South Fork of Breitenbush River, and remains within the wilderness. On the west flank, the fire’s perimeter lies approximately 3-4 miles east of Hwy 22. To the south, the fire is burning on Woodpecker Ridge and has not advanced significantly.

Fire managers expect another day of active fire behavior, with high potential for spotting across ridgelines on the fire’s northern and southern flanks.



Portions of Detroit Lake will be closed from 10:00am to 6:00pm to accommodate scooper planes- Detroit Dam to Mongold, and south of the island is closed. The boating public should avoid those areas.

To protect public and firefighters safety, the Willamette and Deschutes NF have closed all trail access points into Jefferson Park inside the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness, including a 28-mile stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail. This area closure includes previously closed trails and roads on the Willamette NF, as well as a portion of the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness, on the Deschutes NF. The area closure is located east of the town of Detroit, and includes a large portion of the Mt Jefferson Wilderness and a portion of the Willamette NF, west of the wilderness boundary. Individuals who have private lands within the closure, or leased lands, will be allowed to enter as long as it is safe to do so.

The following trailheads are now closed:

Willamette NF-Bingham Ridge, Minto Mountain, Pamelia Lake, Woodpecker Ridge, Whitewater Creek, Cheat Creek, Triangulation Peak, Leone Lake, South Breitenbush and Crown Lake.

Deschutes National Forest-Bear Valley/Rockpile Lake, Cabot Lake, Jefferson Lake and Brush Creek.



PCT Hikers – For a closure order and map in Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/5420/37544/

For more info on fires, please go to the department’s wildfire blog.

About this update

This update provides information chiefly about fires 10 acres or larger on land protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF provides fire protection on 16.2 million acres of private and state-owned forestland, and Bureau of Land Management forestlands west of the Cascades. ODF works closely with federal and local firefighting agencies to prevent and suppress fires.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)