Oregon Coast Dance Center Invites You to “Go to the Movies” – Tonight at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm

Tired of Pirates and talking cars? Oregon Coast Dance Center has a solution for your movie doldrums, come to their 42nd Annual Dance Recital. This year’s theme is “Let’s Go to the Movies.”
Oregon Coast Dance Center offers the largest variety of dance/body movement classes in the county: From Ballet to Hip Hop to Tumbling, there is a class for nearly all interests. Featuring classes for all ages and ability, enables this dance school to produce a very diverse program for their audience.
So what can you expect at “the Movies”? Ghostbusters, Beauty School Dropouts, several Beauties, Leopards, April Showers, James Bond, the Von Trap family, Chocolate, Hula dancers, Peter Pan, and Amelie to name a few. The recital will even have a guest appearance from a Stormtrooper! Spectators will also enjoy a tumbling performance and the Oregon Coast Dance Center classic Bisty Ballet Ugly Bugs.
All this for the bargain price of 2 cans of food per person to be donated to the Oregon Food Bank. Performances are Friday, June 16th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 17th at 2 p.m.
at Tillamook High School’s Don Whitney Auditorium.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer