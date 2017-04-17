Pages Navigation Menu

Oregon Coast Clean Up – April 22

Join Patagonia & That Oregon Life for the Oregon Coast Clean Up hosted by Ocean Blue Project 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Together with volunteers like you, our goal is collect as much plastic as possible to be used for the creation of recycled shampoo bottles for P&G’s Head & Shoulders. Join our team in making the world we share a better place to live, and grow.

Who: Volunteers Like You!
What: Oregon Coast Clean Up
When: Sunday, April 23, 2017 – 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Where: Manzanita Beach, Oregon

Thank you to the amazing Oregon Minded organizations invloved:
More Information:

All volunteers must complete sign up waiver form on Ocean Blue Project. All ages welcome, minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No drop-offs please. Community service hours can be awarded if requested, and groups welcome.
Items you will not want to forget: Refillable Drinking Container, Warm Clothing, and Rain Gear!

Ocean Blue will provide drinking water, gloves, and reusable collection containers because WE DO NOT USE PLASTIC BAGS at our clean up events.

This year, we will be sending the beach plastic to be upcycled into shampoo bottles for P&G’s Head & Shoulders because keeping the rubbish out of landfills is priceless.

Sign up online at www.OceanBlueProject.org or call (541) 286-7015 for assistance.

Event Hotline: (541) 286-7015


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

