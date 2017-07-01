OREGON AIR NATIONAL GUARD FLYOVERS SCHEDULED FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY

The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to conduct Independence Day flyovers at various locations throughout Oregon.

F-15 Eagle fighter jets from both the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and the 142nd Fighter Wing in Portland, Oregon, are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at or near the designated times on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

The 142nd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers:

10:00 a.m., Independence Day Parade, Hillsboro, Oregon.

11:00 a.m., Clatskanie Heritage Day 4th of July Parade, Clatskanie, Oregon.

11:00 a.m., Ridgefield Fourth of July Parade, Ridgefield, Washington.

11:25 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

12:20 p.m., 4th of July Celebration and 50th City Anniversary, Maywood Park, Oregon.

The 173rd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers:

9:45 a.m., Central Point Freedom Festival, Central Point, Oregon.

10:00 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Klamath Falls, Oregon.

10:15 a.m., 4th of July Celebration, Ashland, Oregon.

10:30 a.m., Lake of the Woods 4th of July Celebration, Klamath Falls, Oregon.

11:00 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Eagle Point, Oregon.

11:15 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Neskowin, Oregon.

11:20 a.m., Creswell 4th of July Parade and Celebration, Creswell, Oregon.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941, proudly serving the state and nation for 75 years. The 142nd Fighter Wing guards the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border, on 24-hour alert as part of the North American Air Defense system. The 173rd Fighter Wing is home to the premier F-15 pilot training school.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)