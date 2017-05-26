OREGON AIR NATIONAL GUARD FLYOVERS SCHEDULED FOR MEMORIAL DAY

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon.

F-15 Eagle fighter jets from both the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and the 142nd Fighter Wing in Portland, Oregon, are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at or near the designated times on .

Memorial Day, or Decoration Day as it was originally called, was first observed on , 1868, as a day to place flowers on the graves of Union and Confederate Soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. The holiday’s name was later changed to Memorial Day in 1971 and became a federal holiday to be observed on the in May.

The 173rd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers:

11:00 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony, Klamath Falls, Oregon

11:10 a.m., Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Program, Eagle Point, Oregon

11:20 a.m., Roseburg National Cemetery Memorial Day Celebration, Roseburg, Oregon

11:50 a.m., Veterans Celebration, Brookings, Oregon

11:55 a.m., Curry County Veterans Memorial, Gold Beach, Oregon

12:15 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony, Grants Pass, Oregon

The 142nd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers:

10:10 a.m., Willamette National Cemetery Memorial Day Program, Portland, Oregon

10:15 a.m., Mt. View Cemetery 2017 Memorial Day Commemorative Service, Oregon City, Oregon

11:00 a.m., Mt. Angel Towers Memorial Day Program, Mt. Angel, Oregon

11:10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park Memorial Day Program, Beaverton, Oregon

11:15 a.m., Veterans’ Day Commemoration Oregon Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Portland, Oregon

11:20 a.m., Crescent Grove Cemetery Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, Tigard, Oregon

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

The 142nd Fighter Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border, on 24-hour Aerospace Control Alert as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The 173rd Fighter Wing is home to the only F-15 pilot training school in the nation for the U.S. Air Force.