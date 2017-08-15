Old Iron Show Takes Over Blue Heron Cheese Fields August 18-20; Part of Step Back in Time Event

By Louise Bogard, member of the NW Old Iron Club

Do you know anything about the Old Iron Show? If not, put Aug 18-20 on your calendar and come to the Blue Heron to find out—it will be Tillamook’s 14th annual show. This brings a museum to the people, allowing the public to ask exhibitors about their displays, many of which were used before electricity was available. There are some hands-on displays for kids too.

Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Assn. (EDGETA) is a National organization (www.edgeta.com) with branches throughout the USA. The Northwest Old Iron Club, Branch 159, started in Tillamook in 2004 with members dedicated to preserving, restoring & displaying items of historical value they fondly refer to as “old iron”.

Old iron varies depending on the community. Some have threshing machines and combines. In our area we have early day farm machinery and logging equipment, lawn and garden equipment, old tools, gasoline and oil engines, gas and diesel tractors as well as old cars and trucks. Someone may even collect old-fashioned irons.

By chance, back in 2004, Vince Bogard who was President of the newly formed club happened to meet Denny Pastega at the Antique Powerland show in Brooks OR. As locals know, Denny has a collection of “old Iron” at the Blue Heron. Denny agreed that holding a show at the Blue Heron was a good fit for the community and the rest is history.

In 2018, the club will host the Northwest Regional EDGETA show. The NW region includes, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. It was hosted locally in 2007 also.

The majority of the 35-40 exhibitors representing EDGETA clubs come from outside Tillamook County, even out of state. In addition to the 80-100 people putting on the show, about 700 adults will visit the 3-day show. Many Hwy 101 travelers stop by, including some from foreign countries.

You will also find new and used items to buy. Possibly signs, books, tools, replacement parts, car parts, or something handcrafted by blacksmith Herman Doty. Herman owns the Ringing Anvil – Washed Ashore Crafters Mall in Rockaway Beach and he will be demonstrating his craft during the show.

Show goers needn’t be hungry either. We are pleased to support S.A.F.E. 2018 as the onsite food vendor. Money raised goes toward Tillamook HS’s alcohol free graduation party. And, the Blue Heron has freshly prepared items such as clam chowder, sandwiches, and salads.

Show hours: Fri noon – 5 pm; Sat 9 am – 5 pm (cruise-in 10-2); Sun 9 am – 3 pm. Admission: Adults – $3 per day or $5/3days, 12 & under free. For info about the show or club, contact Show Chair Doug at 503-812-2609 or Pres. Vince at 503-801-4900 or email br159nwoldiron@gmail.com.

The Club is a member of the Tillamook Coast History Alliance and will participate in A Step Back in Time Aug 18-20. A "Pass to the Past" costs $20 and allows admission to several museums as well as Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. Contact: Tillamook County Pioneer Museum at 503-842-4553, Garibaldi Maritime Museum or get a ticket on-line at http://.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

