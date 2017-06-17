New Class Series Just for Middle School Aged Youth

Don’t lose skills during the long summer break! OSU Extension is offering enrichment classes for youth ages 11-15 in July. This series is designed with working parents in mind. Classes can be stacked so that students can attend classes for several hours at a time on Tuesdays or Thursdays, or both days. Take one class or take them all. Multi-class pricing discounts are available.

Interviewing for your first job is a one day class where you will learn tips and tricks of interviewing. Find out how job interviews go and get some practice. You will be prepared to ace that first interview and get the job.

Life after high school is calling. Will you be ready to cook for yourself? Come learn in this hands-on class. Each of the three classes will focus on a different meal: breakfast, lunch and dinner. You will learn kitchen safety basics in addition to handling foods safely and take home the recipe for the meal you prepared.

Learn how fun improvisation can be! Learn to work as an individual and in a group using limited props to create dynamic stories. Come prepared to laugh and to work together as a team.

Read for fun! This class will include group discussions, reading and reflection. Class will discuss characters, themes and history as it relates to the reading selection. Fall in love with summer reading.

Get your creative side going in this fun and relaxed summer art class. Each class will focus on a different project so you can explore different areas of interest.

What do you know about the digital footprint you are leaving? How do you know what you are reading online is true? Learn how to be a citizen in our digital world in the Digital Life class.

Pre-registration is required due to limited space. Cost ranges from $15 to $30 per class. Youth currently not enrolled in 4-H must pay a $2 enrollment fee. Â Register online at http://bit.ly /Tillamook4-H Contact us at 503-842-3433, or our website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook for more information and additional details on other youth programs offered.

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event, contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

