NEW Art Accelerated! Art Classes

OSU Extension Service, Tillamook County & Art Accelerated have partnered to provide art classes for youth. The series of workshops will be held at various locations during the year and times will vary between Afterschool & Summer Day Camps.

Art Accelerated! is a local non-profit artist based organization promoting the arts in Tillamook County. We support contemporary artists with exhibitions, performances and education programs for youth and adults.

Afterschool Session I – May 16, 18, 23, & 25, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm

This art session is to introduce students to making PopUp constructions and teaching about simple circuits and electricity. Held at the OSU Extension Service, Room 10; for youth 4th Grade & Up; cost: $45 (includes supplies)

Afterschool Session II – May 30, June 1, 6 & 8, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm

This mixed media workshop aims to allow young artists to explore color with new materials and improve their art skills. This is also an opportunity to learn fundamental drawing and painting concepts as they build confidence in their skills and their ability to make their own artistic decisions. Held at the OSU Extension Service, Room 107: for youth 4th Grade & Up; cost: $45 (includes supplies)

Summer – Paint Tillamook in Color! – Mondays & Wednesdays; AM: 9-11 for youth who have completed K-3 grades; PM: 1-4 for youth who have completed 4th grade and up; at the OSU Extension Service, Room #107; Cost $45 (includes supplies)

Session I—Watercolors, Oil Pastels & Surprise Materials: June 19, 21, 26, 28

Session II—Mixed Media: July 3, 5, 10, 12

Session III—Acrylics & Drawing: July 17, 19, 24, 26, 31 & August 7

For more information and registration, see the program flyer.

