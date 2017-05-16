NEW Art Accelerated! Art Classes

Bird Migration
OSU Extension Service, Tillamook County & Art Accelerated have partnered to provide art classes for youth. The series of workshops will be held at various locations during the year and times will vary between Afterschool & Summer Day Camps.
Art Accelerated! is a local non-profit artist based organization promoting the arts in Tillamook County. We support contemporary artists with exhibitions, performances and education programs for youth and adults.
Afterschool Session I – May 16, 18, 23, & 25, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Afterschool Session II – May 30, June 1, 6 & 8, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Summer – Paint Tillamook in Color! – Mondays & Wednesdays; AM: 9-11 for youth who have completed K-3 grades; PM: 1-4 for youth who have completed 4th grade and up; at the OSU Extension Service, Room #107; Cost $45 (includes supplies)
For more information and registration, see the program flyer.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer