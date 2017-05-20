Neskowin Farmers Market First to Open for Season in Tillamook County

By April Bailey, for the Tillamoook County Pioneer

Neskowin Farmer’s Market opened for the 2017 season today May 20th from 9am-1pm. Located in the Neskowin Wayside, the market features regional and local vendors. Products showcased included hand woven rugs, fresh greens, goat cheese, bakery items and organic meats/eggs.

Vendors from Lincoln City included Barnacle Bill’s and Hearth and Home, the latter was cooking food onsite. Gluten Free Blends from Pacific City was also there selling some new unsweetened mixes.

Watch for the Neskowin Farmers Market every Saturday now until September from 9 am to 1 pm.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

