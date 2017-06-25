Nehalem Bay Health District: VACANT BOARD POSITION

The Nehalem Bay Health District seeks a qualified voter to fill the balance of a vacant board position, term beginning July 3rd, 2017. Applicants must reside within District boundaries which are the same as the Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue boundaries. Please send letter of interest with a resume by June 27, 2017 to Nehalem Bay Health District, PO Box 6, Wheeler, OR 97147 or electronically to nbhdistrict@gmail.com. The Board will fill the empty seat at a July 3rd, 2017 Special Meeting.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

