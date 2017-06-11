Neah-Kah-Nie High School Class of 2017 – Scholarships and Accomplishments

Tillamook Coast resident to thank for access to beaches
Valedictorian: Samantha Noregaard
Salutatorian: Roan Childress
Madison Chesnut — Troxel Memorial, Imie Camelli, United Methodist Ally Memorial, OSU John Herchenhein Memorial, OSU Academic Achievement
Roan Childress — Lions Club, John & Alice Dillard Memorial, Seaside Elks, DeWitt Wallace Distinguished
Katelyn Clifford — Senior Pirate Athlete Award
Dylan Dunlap — Lions Club, RTI Nehalem Telecom
Fayth Dunn — Kiwanis Club of Tillamook, Troxel Memorial, John Herchenhein Memorial, Todd Beamer Memorial, United Methodist Ally Memorial
Matthew Grimes — John & Alice Dillard Memorial
Max Halverson — RTI Nehalem Telecom, Neal Abrahamson Memorial, Seaside Elks, United Methodist Ally Memorial, Eugene Schmuck Memorial, Senior Pirate Athlete Award
Colby Hixson — Thomas John Hoffert Memorial, Neal Abrahamson Memorial, Dussault
Kindness Hyde — Kiwanis Club of Tillamook, Zana Lynn Johnson Memorial, Michael LaRiveria Memorial, United Methodist Ally Memorial, Eugene Schmuck Memorial, Deep Green Adventures, Rustic Pathways Turtle Conservation, National Geographic Photography Expedition Award, Friends of Cape Meares, Evergreen Scholastic Achievement Award
Samantha Noregaard — Lions Club, Kiwanis Club of Tillamook, Women’s Club of Manzanita/North County, Tillamook County Creamery Association, John & Alice Dillard Memorial, AAUW, Seaside Elks, United Methodist Ally Memorial, Ford Family Foundation, DAR Good Citizen Award/Astoria Chapter, OSU Academic Achievement Award
Krisha Pierce — NKN GearUP Award
Alec Winder — Lions Club, United Methodist Ally Memorial, Eugene Schmuck Memorial, OSU Academic Achievement Award
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer