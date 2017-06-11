Pages Navigation Menu

Neah-Kah-Nie High School Class of 2017 – Scholarships and Accomplishments

Neah-Kah-Nie High School Class of 2017 – Photo by Don Best

Valedictorian: Samantha Noregaard

Salutatorian: Roan Childress

Madison Chesnut — Troxel Memorial, Imie Camelli, United Methodist Ally Memorial, OSU John Herchenhein Memorial, OSU Academic Achievement

Roan Childress — Lions Club, John & Alice Dillard Memorial, Seaside Elks, DeWitt Wallace Distinguished

Katelyn Clifford — Senior Pirate Athlete Award

Dylan Dunlap — Lions Club, RTI Nehalem Telecom

Fayth Dunn — Kiwanis Club of Tillamook, Troxel Memorial, John Herchenhein Memorial, Todd Beamer Memorial, United Methodist Ally Memorial

Matthew Grimes — John & Alice Dillard Memorial

Max Halverson — RTI Nehalem Telecom, Neal Abrahamson Memorial, Seaside Elks, United Methodist Ally Memorial, Eugene Schmuck Memorial, Senior Pirate Athlete Award

Colby Hixson — Thomas John Hoffert Memorial, Neal Abrahamson Memorial, Dussault

Kindness Hyde — Kiwanis Club of Tillamook, Zana Lynn Johnson Memorial, Michael LaRiveria Memorial, United Methodist Ally Memorial, Eugene Schmuck Memorial, Deep Green Adventures, Rustic Pathways Turtle Conservation, National Geographic Photography Expedition Award, Friends of Cape Meares, Evergreen Scholastic Achievement Award

Samantha Noregaard — Lions Club, Kiwanis Club of Tillamook, Women’s Club of Manzanita/North County, Tillamook County Creamery Association, John & Alice Dillard Memorial, AAUW, Seaside Elks, United Methodist Ally Memorial, Ford Family Foundation, DAR Good Citizen Award/Astoria Chapter, OSU Academic Achievement Award

Krisha Pierce — NKN GearUP Award

Alec Winder — Lions Club, United Methodist Ally Memorial, Eugene Schmuck Memorial, OSU Academic Achievement Award


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

