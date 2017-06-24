MICROPLASTIC CLEANUP MATTERS 3rd Annual Marine Microplastic Cleanup on Neahkahnie Beach in Manzanita June 24- 27

Manzanita, Oregon – Calling all beach lovers! Come help to remove microplastics from Neahkhanie Beach! The 3rd Annual Neahkhanie Beach Cleanup is coming up. Join us for four days, starting Saturday, June 24 through Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Don’t miss this opportunity to spend four days making a difference on our beautiful beach. A microplastic-free beach is important for wildlife, pets, beach goers, and the ocean.

Shifts begin at 10am and 1:15pm with orientations at the start of each shift on the beach at the end of Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Parking is available in town and along the beach. Following the training, groups of volunteers will work along the high tide line sifting sand and debris. Debris will be bagged and taken to CARTM for disposal.

Teenage volunteers and older are welcome to join this exciting event. Opportunities range from collecting debris, running materials, helping with set-up and take down, and food service.

Lunch will be provided each day by the generous donations of Manzanita Fresh Foods, Manzanita Market Grocery & Deli, Bread & Ocean, and The Bunkhouse. Bring a water bottle and your own snacks. Refill water will be available on site. This is a light rain or shine event. Heavy rains can delay start times so come down to the beach to get the plan for the day. Wear weather appropriate attire. Gloves and equipment will be provided.

To sign-up in advance email Kate Eskew at microplasticfreekate@gmail.com or simply come down during the event for a shift or the whole day.

In 2015 volunteers and Sea Turtles Forever staff covered 1.37 miles over 6 days, removing 315lbs of microplastic and debris. In 2016 24 volunteers, led by Marc Ward of Sea Turtles Forever, covered 300 meters and removed 115lbs of debris in 1 day. In those 7 days, over 100 volunteers dedicated their time, shared their stories, and their energy to make our beach clean and healthy. How much will we remove this year?

We are grateful for the support from so many organizations, businesses and individuals in Manzanita, along the coast, Portland, California, and beyond. We thank Tillamook County Solid Waste Department, CARTM, Sea Turtles Forever, SOLVE, NCRD, Manzanita Visitors Center, Unfurl Clothing, New Seasons Market, Wells Fargo, Manzanita Market Grocery & Deli, Manzanita Fresh Foods, Bread and Ocean, The Bunkhouse, Salt & Paper, Alix Lee, Becca Perhay, and many more yet to come.

If you can’t join us for the day of the event, please consider making a donation by visiting https://www.crowdrise.com/microplastic-cleanup-matters-manzanita-or-2017/fundraiser/kateeskew or by mail to Sea Turtles Forever Trust, PO Box 845, Seaside, OR 97138. Be sure to include “Manzanita Cleanup” in the message section or on the memo line.

For more information, contact Neahkhanie Beach Microplastic Removal Coordinator, Kate Eskew at microplasticfreekate@gmail.com.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

