Manzanita’s Carmel Ave. Reconstruction Project Set to Move Forward

The City has partially settled with the previous contractor’s bonding company Old Republic. Old Republic has agreed to cover the additional cost of construction due to changing contractors and the faulty work done by MAG, LLC. This has allowed the city to select a new contractor to finish the project. There are additional costs associated with the default, but the City will file a claim for those after the completion of the project.

Advanced Excavation will start working on Carmel Monday, June 12, 2017. If the weather permits it, Advanced will pave Carmel before the 4th of July. After the 4th of July, the remainder of the project will be completed before the end of summer.

“We understand that the problems with the Carmel project have been an inconvenience to our residents and visitors, so we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to complete the Carmel Avenue Reconstruction Project as quickly as possible,” said assistant city manager Cynthia Alamillo.

The City will issue updates on this situation as more details become known.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

