Manzanita Visitors Center – North County Events – 8/18 – 8/22:

Ocean isn’t all that glistens in Rockaway Beach
Family’s gem and jewelry shop glows with upbeat energy Rockaway... Read more →
08/18, Live Music: Erotic City, San Dune Pub, Manzanita, 9 pm
08/19, Beaver Trail Tours, Nehalem, 10 am, Registration at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com
08/19, Bluegrass & BBQ, Feat. The Columbians, Feat. The Columbians, 2 pm, Nehalem Bay Winery, Mohler, Free
08/19, Live Music: Bar-K-Buckaroos, 7 pm, Hoffman Center, Manzanita, hoffmanblog.org
08/19, Film Screening: Leave It To Beavers” 7 pm, Alder Creek Farm, Nehalem, Free
08/19, Labyrinth Walk, 3 pm, St. Catherine’s, Hwy. 101, between Nehalem & Manzanita, Free saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
8/21 – Solar Eclipse — 99.5% of totality in North Tillamook County; Partial eclipse begins about 9 am; totality at about 10:15, and eclipse ends after 11 am.
Eclipse Party at Salmonberry Saloon, Wheeler – 9 am – 3 pm
08/22, Art of Aging Series: “You Are Here” (collaging), 3 pm, Hoffman Center, Manzanita, hoffmanblog.org
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer