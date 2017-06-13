Manzanita Planning Commission Continues Meeting about Village of Manzanita June 27; Written Comments Accepted Through June 13

The June 5, 2017 meeting of the Manzanita Planning Commission has been continued to Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 4:00pm at Manzanita City Hall. The public comment part of the preliminary review process of the proposed Village at Manzanita planned development has been completed.

Written comments will be accepted until June 13, 2017. Email to cityhall@ci.manzanita.or.us or drop off.

No oral public testimony will be allowed at the June 27 continued meeting. The public is welcome to attend. Should the developers submit a formal application at a later date, there will be additional opportunities for public comment.

The July regular meeting of the Manzanita Planning Commission is scheduled for Monday, July 24, 2017 at 4:00pm at Manzanita City Hall.

Please contact Jerry Taylor, City Manager, if you have questions

City of Manzanita

543 Laneda Avenue

P.O. Box 129

Manzanita, OR 97130

p 503-368-5343



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)