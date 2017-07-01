Manzanita July 4th Fireworks Display – All Volunteer, All Donations Keep Show Going On; Authentic 4th of July Apparel, Posters that Benefit Fireworks at Toylandia, Manzanita Beach Getaways

Manzanita Beach is blessed with one of the top fireworks displays on the Oregon Coast — and it’s completely funded by community donations and volunteers. “There’s often this idea that the city pays for the fireworks or the merchants,” said organizers. “But that’s not the case. The fireworks are completely paid for through donations.” And it takes hundreds of hours, put in by organizers Aprilmarie Eckstrom, Brian Ruef and Danielle Johnson to make it all happen. For the third year, this group begins the fundraising efforts early in the year. It takes over $25,000 to pay for the fireworks display, security and more. The posters and apparel sales – with 100% of proceeds going to the fireworks display are a significant part of the efforts. Be sure you get the authentic 4th of July tees and hoodies, that truly supports the Manzanita Fireworks at Toylandia, 330 Laneda Avenue and at Manzanita Beach Getaway Rentals 532 Laneda Avenue. There may be other July 4th tees in town – but don’t be fooled by the imitators, who do not support the Manzanita Fireworks.

There are other ways to help — purchase raffle tickets for a professionally framed, signed, #1 series poster for $5 a ticket or 5 tickets for $20. Tickets available at Toylandia and Manzanita Beach Getaways. Winner will be drawn on July 5th.

T-shirts, hoodie and crewneck sweat shirts are available in sizes ranging from youth small to 3XL Adult. Be sure to get one soon as they usually sell out by the 4th of July.

Three years ago, there was some question if the fireworks would go on. A group of local citizens stepped up. “We’ll divide the tasks and conquer. This community comes together to support events, and the fireworks are part of the July 4th experience in Manzanita,” said San Dune Pub owner Debra Greenlee. Everyone gave huge kudos to Dave Dillon for all his efforts and organization of the fireworks over the past 17 years. “Dave’s outline of the tasks gives us a step-by-step plan,” said Brian Ruef. “It’s not rocket science,” said Danielle Johnson.

The group will retained the “Manzanita Fireworks” as the organization name for fundraising purposes. Donation jars are in all the local establishments. The popular artist-designed poster has become a part of the event again with a limited quantity; specialty 4th of July in Manzanita T-shirts will celebrate and commemorate the event. “The 4th of July in Manzanita is an old-fashioned family celebration, from the pancake breakfast put on by the Neah-Kah-Nie athletes, to the parade and the fireworks,” said Danielle Johnson. “There are families that have been coming to Manzanita for 40 years or more for the 4th and they all anticipate the professional display of fireworks on the beach.”

If you would prefer to make a donation to the fund, you can visit the Manzanita Fireworks website at http://www.manzanitafireworks.com/give.html



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

