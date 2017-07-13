Lommen Bridge Project Update – Traffic Changes

The Lommen Bridge Replacement Project at milepost 11.5 on Miami-Foley Road will be changing traffic patterns. Since the last notice was released, several unforeseen issues have come up and rearranged the schedule a bit. The contractor on the Lommen Bridge project will be starting the demolition of the old bridge soon. For the demolition of the old bridge to be possible the contractor will need to move traffic onto the new bridge.

On or around July 19, 2017 the contractor will have one lane (downstream side) paved up to the bridge on both ends. The one lane of traffic through the construction zone will be controlled by temporary traffic signals located at each end of the bridge. The traffic signals will be operational for approximately three months to give the contractor time to remove the old bridge.

The County appreciates the patience and understanding of the travelers passing through the work zone, keeping themselves and the workers safe.

If you have any other questions regarding this bridge replacement project, please call Tillamook County Public Works at 503-842-3419.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

