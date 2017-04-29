Letter to Editor

To the Editor,

I wish to encourage my fellow citizens to support two of the foundations of our community: our public schools and our public library. They represent basic equality and access to success for all of our citizens. The tax dollars we are asked to OK are basically continuation of our current commitments to these institutions. We must take care of our public school buildings, and this extension bond could leverage twice the dollars we provide locally. It is a potential windfall for us all.

Laurie Lamb

Tillamook



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

